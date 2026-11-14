La Crosse has some solid front-desk and admin roles open right now, from schools to healthcare and faith-based settings. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chileda

Chileda Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8 AM–4 PM

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the main face at the front desk, welcoming students, staff, and visitors, handling phones, mail, records, and meeting coordination. This is a good fit if you’re organized, calm in a busy setting, and want to support kids and young adults with special needs.

Employer: Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration

Location: La Crosse, WI (St. Rose Convent)

(St. Rose Convent) Type: Part-time – Mon & Tue 4:30 PM–8 PM , every other Sat & Sun 7 AM–1:30 PM , plus one holiday per year

– Mon & Tue , every other Sat & Sun , plus Salary: Not listed

You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, monitor doors and cameras, and help with small admin tasks in a quiet, values-driven setting. Great if you want steady evening/weekend hours and enjoy a calm, hospitality-focused role.

Employer: CSL Plasma

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (see company site for benefits)

This role mixes front-desk work with basic health screening for plasma donors—greeting people, checking them in, taking vitals, and entering info into the system. Good for someone with customer service experience who’s curious about the medical field and comfortable in a clinical setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.