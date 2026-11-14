undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 La Crosse Accounting Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings
La Crosse has some strong accounting roles open right now, from senior analyst work to hands-on bookkeeping. Good mix of full-time careers and flexible part-time hours.
Sr Accounting Analyst - Controls (Hybrid)
- Employer: Dairyland Power Cooperative
- Location: La Crosse, WI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,000 – $133,500 hiring range
Senior role doing accounting, financial analysis, budgeting, and forecasting while owning internal controls and process improvements. Good fit if you have 5+ years of experience, strong Excel skills, and want a People First culture, solid 401(k + pension, health benefits, PTO, wellness program, and flexible work options.
Bookkeeper / Administrative Assistant
- Employer: LGI Printing
- Location: La Crosse, WI (On-site)
- Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Part-time role mixing bookkeeping and front office support at a local commercial printer. Great if you want a flexible schedule, have accounting/bookkeeping experience, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and QuickBooks.
Accounting Manager
- Employer: LaCrosse Glass Company, Inc.
- Location: La Crosse, WI (In-office, 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $60,000/year
Hands-on role where you own the accounting function: payroll, GL, month-end close, and job costing. Nice setup if you like autonomy, want a 4-day in-office schedule, and value health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k) with company match.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—La Crosse employers are clearly hiring for solid accounting talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.