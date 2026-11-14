La Crosse has some strong accounting roles open right now, from senior analyst work to hands-on bookkeeping. Good mix of full-time careers and flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Dairyland Power Cooperative

Dairyland Power Cooperative Location: La Crosse, WI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $133,500 hiring range

Senior role doing accounting, financial analysis, budgeting, and forecasting while owning internal controls and process improvements. Good fit if you have 5+ years of experience, strong Excel skills, and want a People First culture, solid 401(k + pension, health benefits, PTO, wellness program, and flexible work options.

Employer: LGI Printing

LGI Printing Location: La Crosse, WI (On-site)

Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Part-time role mixing bookkeeping and front office support at a local commercial printer. Great if you want a flexible schedule, have accounting/bookkeeping experience, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and QuickBooks.

Employer: LaCrosse Glass Company, Inc.

Location: La Crosse, WI (In-office, 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $60,000/year

Hands-on role where you own the accounting function: payroll, GL, month-end close, and job costing. Nice setup if you like autonomy, want a 4-day in-office schedule, and value health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—La Crosse employers are clearly hiring for solid accounting talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.