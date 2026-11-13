La Crosse has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and being home after your shift. Here are a few worth a look.

Employer: Vestis Corporation

Vestis Corporation Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company step van on a set route, deliver uniforms and supplies, and build relationships with regular customers. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a valid non-CDL driver’s license, like sales and customer service, and don’t mind lifting 25–50+ lbs and working in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick up and deliver packages for FedEx, covering different routes as needed. You’ll need to be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 50 lbs (and more with help), and stay flexible since the schedule varies based on station needs.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Drivers average $346/day , with top performers earning over $115,000/year

Drivers average , with top performers earning Schedule: Monday–Friday, no overnights, no weekends, 10–12 hour days

Local food delivery driving with CDL-A required, home every night, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision options. Expect physical work (moving cases up to 60–90 lbs), steady hours, and extra perks like annual safety bonus and driver referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.