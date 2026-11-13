La Crosse has some strong community-focused openings right now, especially if you like blending healthcare and social impact. Here are a few standout roles hiring today.

Employer: Gundersen Health System / Emplify Health

Gundersen Health System / Emplify Health Location: La Crosse, WI (main campus)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (1.0 FTE / 80 hrs per 2 weeks)

Pay: From $25.95/hour, plus more for related experience

Hospital-based social work role on Adult Med Surg, focused on care coordination, discharge and long-term care planning, resource connections, and supportive listening for patients and families. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Social Work (or related field) and want strong team support, benefits, and career growth in a major local health system.

Employer: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Inc.

Location: La Crosse, WI + regional travel

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting from $80,371/year (extra $1.50/hr for English/Spanish bilingual)

Senior community impact role leading regional strategy, partnerships, and referral networks to expand access to care and strengthen community trust. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, holidays, 401(k) with up to 6% contribution, parental leave, tuition help, PSLF-eligible). Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree plus 5+ years in community development, public health, or similar, and enjoy cross-sector collaboration.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed with matching details.

Employer: Emplify Health

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $49,171/year, plus more based on experience

Lead a team of Community Health Workers serving individuals and families facing barriers to health and wellbeing. You’ll recruit, train, and support CHWs, and work with clinical and community partners on social drivers of health. Requires a high school diploma, 3–5 years in CHW/care coordination/public health/community outreach, and completion of a C3 Training Program within one year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers post related roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.