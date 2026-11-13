La Crosse’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially in climate tech and healthcare. If you’re in IT or data, there are some solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Location: La Crosse, WI (onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays)

(onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,700 – $135,834.99/year (salary, no commission)

Lead a small team building advanced analytics and AI tools that power Trane’s chiller business worldwide. This role is heavy on data engineering, predictive/prescriptive analytics, and working with enterprise AI platforms, with strong benefits starting day one and about 5% travel.

Employer: Optum / Logistics Health Incorporated (LHI)

Location: Based in La Crosse, WI , remote from anywhere in the U.S. (office time required only if you’re in Minneapolis or Washington, D.C.)

Based in , (office time required only if you’re in Minneapolis or Washington, D.C.) Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00 – $52.00/hour (plus benefits, incentives, 401(k) contribution, subject to eligibility)

Support workforce health programs by analyzing operations data, forecasting, and building process improvements. Good fit if you have Lean Six Sigma, Agile experience, strong Excel and data skills, and are comfortable presenting to senior leaders.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Location: La Crosse, WI (onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays)

(onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,300 – $110,250/year (salary, no commission)

Work on real-time embedded controls for Trane’s flagship HVAC products, from design and implementation to lab testing and debugging. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of C++/embedded experience and want hands-on work in climate tech with benefits starting day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.