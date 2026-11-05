📣 La Crosse Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

La Crosse has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from flexible student work to full-time media sales careers.

Below are several options worth a look if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Mosaic North America (Acosta Group company)

Mosaic North America (Acosta Group company) Location: La Crosse, WI (assigned field territory, rural & suburban areas)

(assigned field territory, rural & suburban areas) Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week, some evenings & weekends)

Pay: Hourly base pay + $200 per qualified activation (listed range $7.25 – $150.00/hr depending on performance)

Field sales role supporting the SpaceX Starlink Customer Acquisition Program. You’ll do door-to-door and community outreach, help households learn about Starlink internet, and earn commission for each activation. Great fit for students: flexible schedule around classes, paid training, mileage reimbursement, cell phone stipend, and no prior sales experience required.

Employer: Aflac

Location: La Crosse, WI (Hybrid remote)

Type: Business-to-business sales (independent/other)

Business-to-business sales (independent/other) Pay: Strong commission-based structure (commission + residuals + bonuses + stock; details shared in interview)

You’ll work with local business owners to offer Aflac voluntary benefits to their employees. No experience needed—training and professional development are provided. This role offers a flexible schedule, no nights or weekends, and long-term earning potential through residuals and bonuses.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Media sales role selling TV and digital advertising. You’ll manage existing accounts, cold-call new prospects, build relationships with local businesses, and create ad schedules and campaigns. Requires a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), at least 1 year of sales experience (media preferred), and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.