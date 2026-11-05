🚌 La Crosse Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

La Crosse has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and being home most nights.

Employer: Ready Bus / Minnesota Coaches LLC

Ready Bus / Minnesota Coaches LLC Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Average pay rate: $25.10/hour (per posting)

Drive charter trips, tours, and contracted routes while helping passengers with luggage and boarding. Good fit if you already have a CDL with passenger endorsement, like customer service, and want paid training, dental and vision, plus an annual bonus opportunity.

Employer: Brown-Wilbert, Inc.

Location: 2920 Airport Road, La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $28.35/hour starting

starting Weekend Pay: Saturdays: $42.53/hour (time-and-a-half), Sundays: $56.70/hour (double-time)

Deliver and set burial vaults and help prepare graveside services, working outdoors in all seasons. No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license, ability to lift up to 90 lbs, and comfort with regular weekend work; comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, retirement, and comp time for Saturday hours.

Employer: Brown-Wilbert, Inc.

Location: 2920 Airport Road, La Crosse, WI 54603

Type: Full-time, first shift (starts 7:00 AM)

Pay: $29.71/hour

Weekend Pay: 1.5x on Saturdays, 2x on Sundays, plus comp time for 4+ Saturday hours

Local role delivering burial vaults and precast concrete, operating a boom, and helping with cemetery setups, with no overnights. You’ll need a Class B CDL, a good driving record, and the ability to lift up to 90 lbs; benefits include medical, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.