🏗️ La Crosse Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

La Crosse has a nice mix of hands-on field work and office-based engineering roles right now. Good options here whether you’re still in school or already a working engineer.

Employer: Braun Intertec Corporation

Braun Intertec Corporation Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time 6-month co-op (Jan–May)

Full-time Pay: $20–$24/hour (approx. $37,000–$56,000 annualized)

Paid co-op for students in civil engineering, construction management, or related fields. You’ll test soils, concrete, masonry, and asphalt on real job sites, get industry certifications (ACI, safety, nuclear gauge, more), and be paired with a professional engineer mentor. Expect outdoor work, physical activity, and some overtime/weekends.

Employer: Chart Industries

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Office-based engineering role working on pressure vessels, heat exchangers, piping, and structures for clean energy, water, and industrial projects. You’ll do mechanical/structural design, support drafters, and work closely with manufacturing and procurement. Best fit if you have a BS in mechanical or civil engineering and want to grow in ASME/structural design.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.