📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Trot in La Conner – Fun Run & Kids Dash

Kick off Thanksgiving with the Annual La Conner Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 26, 2026 in La Conner, WA.

Location: Starts and finishes at La Conner Middle & High School, 404 N 6th, La Conner, WA 98257

Day-of registration: 6:30–7:45am in the La Conner Middle School gym

Kids Dash: 7:55am

Main race start: 8:00am

Post-race: Refreshments & prizes

This is a family-friendly fun run, not chip timed. The loop course goes through the streets and parks of La Conner. Please use sidewalks where possible, stay on the marked course, and watch for traffic.

Perks:

Prizes for top overall finishers

Free bag of Pioneer Potatoes for every participant

for every participant T-shirts for sale for $20 during registration

Parking: Use the La Conner High School (north of the gym) and Elementary School lots.

Contact: lcturkeytrot@gmail.com

Proceeds support the La Conner Track & Field Program through the Braves Booster Club. Thanksgiving-themed outfits are encouraged!