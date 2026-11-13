undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 La Conner Turkey Trot 2026 on Thanksgiving Morning
📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Trot in La Conner – Fun Run & Kids Dash
Kick off Thanksgiving with the Annual La Conner Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 26, 2026 in La Conner, WA.
Location: Starts and finishes at La Conner Middle & High School, 404 N 6th, La Conner, WA 98257
Day-of registration: 6:30–7:45am in the La Conner Middle School gym
Kids Dash: 7:55am
Main race start: 8:00am
Post-race: Refreshments & prizes
This is a family-friendly fun run, not chip timed. The loop course goes through the streets and parks of La Conner. Please use sidewalks where possible, stay on the marked course, and watch for traffic.
Perks:
- Prizes for top overall finishers
- Free bag of Pioneer Potatoes for every participant
- T-shirts for sale for $20 during registration
Parking: Use the La Conner High School (north of the gym) and Elementary School lots.
Contact: lcturkeytrot@gmail.com
Proceeds support the La Conner Track & Field Program through the Braves Booster Club. Thanksgiving-themed outfits are encouraged!
More Info: LA Conner Turkey Trot 2026 - Visit Skagit Valley
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.