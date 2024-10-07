Open in App
    • KZTV 10

    Rockport Police welcomes K-9 Officer Roscoe to the Department

    By Tyrese Boone,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQ6nm_0vxsSlWi00

    The Rockport Police Department added a new, albeit furry officer to their team.

    On Thursday, Oct.3, the department welcomed their new K-9 Officer Roscoe to the force.

    Although Roscoe is new, he's not a rookie by any means. He served with the Seadrift Police Department and has conducted some basic training in Vanderbilt, Texas.

    Roscoe, along with his new handler, Patrol Officer Elvin Garcia, will be attending a 4-week training seminar for the duo to build a bond while learning the ins and outs of the job.

    So far, it seems like Garcia is enjoying his partner's company.

    "He's super playful and attentive," he said. "He has really good qualities."

    Roscoe's daily duties will involve drug detection and in searches during vehicle stops.

    The Rockport Police Department plans to deploy their new officer on a daily basis to deter the selling and the usage of drugs in the area.

    For the latest local news updates, click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

