Temporary closures on I-37 will last the month of October

Paving convoys will be installing final asphalt surface layers on I-37 from Staples St to Nueces Bay Blvd. from Monday, October 7 until the end of October. Entrance and exit ramps, main lanes, and frontage roads will be intermittently closed as this work takes place.

Drivers are urged to be aware of these short-term closures, lane reductions, traffic control devices, flaggers, reduced lanes, and slow-moving traffic along the frontage roads and main lanes.

TxDOT says that this final step to complete the roadways marks a major milestone towards improved connectivity around the South Interchange for the new US 181 Harbor Bridge.

