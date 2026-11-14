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PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A search is underway for a man who reportedly disappeared in a Camden County lake late Friday night.









Voorhees police responded to a 911 call near the Camden County Library on Laurel Road shortly before midnight.

Cpt. Daniel Scheets said when they arrived, officers spotted an unidentified man in a nearby lake. As they called out to him, the man went underwater.

Police said surveillance video showed the man running toward the water’s edge shortly before the incident.

Firefighters, emergency management personnel, dive teams, and search-and-rescue crews were called in to assist. As of late Saturday morning, the man has still not been found.

Search efforts are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Voorhees police at 856-428-5400.