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PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are searching for a woman armed with a knife who attacked another rider on a SEPTA bus in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday.









Olivia Brooks told our newsgathering partners at NBC10 that when she got on the bus at 62nd Street and Buist Avenue around 11:30 a.m., she noticed a man and woman who cut her off did not pay their fare.

When she confronted them about it, she said the man said to her, “I’m gonna do something to you,” then started to choke her.

The woman, armed with a knife, then attacked her. Brooks suffered bumps and bruises.

Responding SEPTA officers arrested the man, but the woman got away.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is urged to contact SEPTA Police at 215-580-4487 or police@septa.org.