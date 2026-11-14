NBC10

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A bystander was killed by a stray bullet in a suspected road rage shooting in Nicetown-Tioga. One of the suspects has been identified as a SEPTA bus mechanic.

It happened early Saturday morning near Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street.

Police said people in two cars were shooting at each other.

Darrell Jones, 42, was struck by a stray bullet. Investigators said he was not the intended target, nor was he involved in the road rage incident.

The car rushing him to the hospital crashed on the way.

Jones died at the hospital. There is a vigil planned for him Tuesday evening in North Philly.

Daniel Dickerson Philadelphia Police Department

Forty-year-old Daniel Dickerson, the SEPTA mechanic, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and several firearms violations.

During the investigation, police said officers found Dickerson in a 2008 Ford Expedition and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Dickerson reversed the car and struck a police vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.