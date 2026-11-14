NBC10

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The grandfather of a 3-year-old girl killed four years ago by her foster mother in Philly is speaking out in the wake of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford’s death.









In 2022, Hope Jones was beaten to death. Seventy percent of her body was covered in both old and new injuries, meaning there was continuous abuse. Officials said it was at the hands of her foster mother, Kiana Casey.

“She was absolutely failed by the system,” said Keenan Jones, Hope’s grandfather. “The murderer of my granddaughter got off easy with a light 8- to 20-year sentence.”

Casey pleaded no contest to third-degree murder.

There was no public outcry following Hope’s death.

Keenan said hearing about Malaysia’s similar death brings up a lot of pain.

“Maybe this happening will actually shine some light on my granddaughter's case as well,” he said.

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council passed three separate resolutions calling for hearings into Malayshia’s death while in the care of the city’s Department of Human Services.