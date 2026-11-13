Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Authorities are searching for two men they said beat and robbed an elderly homeless man in Center City three years ago. The victim died over the summer, and now the pair is wanted for homicide.









It all unfolded just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023. Police said two men approached a 76-year-old Herman Riley on Broad Street, just north of Arch Street, and started yelling at him. Riley had just picked up his Social Security check.

Security footage showed one of the suspects punching Riley in the face and knocking him down. His head hit the pavement, and the suspects grabbed his wallet.

Homicide Lt. Tom Walsh said the suspects rummaged through his clothes and took $900.

“And after a prolonged hospital stay, he finally succumbed to his injuries in June,” Walsh said.

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Police believe the suspects are in their late teens to early 20s. One was last seen wearing a baseball hat, dark hooded jacket, dark pants, dark backpack, and multi-color sneakers. The other was last seen wearing a knit hat, dark jacket, dark pants, and multi-color sneakers.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.