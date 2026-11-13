NBC10

NEW JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — Officials at the National Weather Service have confirmed a tornado touched down in Chesterfield, Burlington County, on Thursday.









Sarah Johnson at the National Weather Service visited the area and confirmed it was a tornado. Residents nearby told our newsgathering partners at NBC10 that it left quite a mess.

“It sounded like rocks hitting the house and the cars, windows.”

Additional data on the storm’s strength and the path traveled is still being compiled. Johnson said they expect to release more information later Friday.

This is in addition to the confirmed tornado in New Castle County, Delaware, where debris and fallen trees damaged homes and cars. April said her car is likely totaled.

“I was upstairs at work looking through the window and heard all the noise from the tornado, and I just didn’t know my car was involved. It was very scary, very scary.”

No injuries were reported in either tornado.