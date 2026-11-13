Courtesy of Larry Kane

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — After 69 years on the airwaves — both on TV and radio, including 23 years at KYW Newsradio — legendary broadcaster Larry Kane is officially hanging up the microphone.

Throughout his tenure, he has hosted many mayoral debates, covered 23 national political conventions, and interviewed historic figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. He also met two popes, eight presidents and all four Beatles.

Kane began his broadcasting career in Miami radio in 1957, at the age of 15. By 27, he was a well-known face in Philadelphia, becoming the youngest major-market television news anchor in America, broadcasting from 6ABC Action News.

His success took him to ABC News and WABC-TV in New York, but he soon returned to Philadelphia, the community he loved.

Kane spent nearly 15 years at NBC10, then a decade at CBS3. He joined KYW Newsradio in 2003.

“It’s been just the greatest experience, but I’m happy that I’m stopping it now,” said Kane, an Emmy Award-winning newscaster and Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Famer.

Kane has been a long-time advocate for charitable causes, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. His mother died from MS at the age of 40. Her fight inspired him to help young journalists grow.

“I love being a mentor to people because I feel that I have a lot to give from what I’ve learned and my mistakes,” Kane said.

Listen to KYW Newsradio’s retirement send-off to Kane in the player below: