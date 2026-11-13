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SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A 16-year-old from Trenton was arrested and charged with killing a 23-year-old in Burlington City earlier this week.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said the teen was taken into custody on Thursday in Hopewell Township. He is being held in the Middlesex County Detention Center.

The 16-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Jerome Chandler and injuring two other teens around 7 p.m. Monday outside a home on Federal Street.

Both victims remain hospitalized.

The 16-year-old gunman, who is not being named publicly, is charged with first-degree murder and several gun offenses. Authorities said additional charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington City police or the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.