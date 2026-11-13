Philadelphia Streets Department

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Schuylkill River Crossing Swing Bridge opens on Friday.

It connects trails in Grays Ferry and Bartram’s Garden and extends the Schuylkill River Trail by a mile and a half.

The bridge allows small boats and jet skis to pass under the span.

And, a 225-foot-long center portion pivots to permit larger boats, while walkers, runners and cyclists are held behind gates.

A ribbon-cutting on the $28 million project is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Grays Ferry Crescent Trail.