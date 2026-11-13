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Philadelphia
New swing bridge opens, extending Schuylkill River Trail network
By KYW Staff,7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Schuylkill River Crossing Swing Bridge opens on Friday.
It connects trails in Grays Ferry and Bartram’s Garden and extends the Schuylkill River Trail by a mile and a half.
The bridge allows small boats and jet skis to pass under the span.
And, a 225-foot-long center portion pivots to permit larger boats, while walkers, runners and cyclists are held behind gates.
A ribbon-cutting on the $28 million project is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Grays Ferry Crescent Trail.