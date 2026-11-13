Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police have arrested the man they say abducted his 7-month-old son.

Investigators said 32-year-old Daequan Q. Brown-Jordan took 7-month-old Daequan Brown-Jordan Jr. at Orthodox and Edmund streets in Frankford on Thursday between 6 and 8 p.m.

A court order forbids the father from having custody of the child.

On Friday afternoon, police said the child was safely located.