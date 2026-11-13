Tim Jimenez/KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Crews are working to fix a water main that burst Friday morning in Mayfair, leaving dozens of homes without water.

The 8-inch main broke before dawn on Elbridge Street, close to Roosevelt Boulevard.

Antonio, who lives on the block, said he got up at 6 a.m. and noticed water wasn’t coming out of the faucets. He then looked outside.

“The whole street looked like a river,” he said, “brown water coming out. I called 911.”

After a few hours, the Philadelphia Water Department was able to stop the flow. The street is partially buckled, and a muddy mess was left behind.

There didn’t appear to be any damage to cars or homes.

Officials said about 60 properties are without water, and it’s not clear when service will be restored.