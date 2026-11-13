NBC10

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A teenager was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near 41st and Cambridge streets. Police found the 18-year-old bleeding on the sidewalk.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said they found five spent bullet casings just feet away from him.

“That’s an indication that the shooter was standing very close to the victim, since the ballistic evidence was just a few feet away,” he said.

Police don’t have a description of the gunman, but they said there are several private surveillance cameras in that area that they hope captured the shooting.