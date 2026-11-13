NBC10

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man on an electric motorcycle in Germantown early Friday morning. The impact of the crash sent the 24-year-old victim flying.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Chelten Avenue, near Baynton Street. Police said the driver in a white or light-colored sedan hit the man on the motorbike while under a rail bridge and kept going west on Chelten Avenue.

“He was hit with such force that he was knocked out of both of his sneakers,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The motorcycle appears to have been launched 100 feet or more, but we’re not sure how far his body was launched.”

Small said the man’s body and the motorcycle were found in two separate locations.

The man died at the hospital. He was identified as Dysheir McFadden.

Broken car parts were scattered on the road. The motorcycle was not street legal, according to police.

“Doesn’t have lights. Does not have turn signals. It also does not have a license plate or inspection sticker,” Small said.

Investigators are looking through surveillance footage from the neighborhood as they try to identify and find the hit-and-run driver.