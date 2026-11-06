Philly sheriff proposes changes to court-ordered settlement agreement, cites ‘misleading narratives’

Philadelphia City Council.

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal released changes on Thursday that she proposes to a court-ordered settlement agreement, over delays in processing sheriff’s sales.

The proposal comes as Bilal also faces contempt of court in the case.

Developers sued Bilal in March over months-long delays in getting deeds for property they bought at sheriff’s sale. Judge Paula Patrick proposed a settlement that included a forensic audit and appointment of a special compliance examiner. In the version the sheriff released, she proposes strict limitations on both — changes she presented as “reasonable.”

“When you’re negotiating a settlement, you have a conversation, back and forth,” said Bilal at the Thursday press conference. “You just gonna dictate to us and we’re not going to talk about it? No.”

Attorney Daniel Blenheim filed suit on behalf of the buyers and since has discovered more problems, like proceeds of sales that were never delivered.

“We learned that $20 million was found, you know, like coins in a couch,” he said.

Blenheim also called the proposed changes “preposterous,” noting that Bilal suggested taking the word ‘comprehensive’ out of the phrase ‘comprehensive review’ and requiring two-days notice before the examiner could speak to employees at the Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Patrick held a contempt hearing last week after the sheriff failed to hand over records the judge requested. She’s expected to rule soon.