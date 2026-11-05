Crews accidentally strike jet fuel pipeline in Montgomery County, causing massive spill

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BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — A construction crew hit a jet fuel pipeline in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, Thursday afternoon, prompting a brief shelter-in-place advisory for nearby residents.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Officials said a third-party contractor was drilling to install electrical towers at Insurance Auto Auction on River Road when they struck a 14-inch jet fuel pipeline operated by Sunoco.

“When we got here, we asked Sunoco … to shut the pipeline down immediately, which they did in record time,” said Blaine Leis, public safety director for Upper Merion Township.

The fuel was contained in the auto auction property and the adjacent Glasgow Quarry.

“There’s a large hole in the ground at the quarry; all the fuel ran down into the bottom,” Leis said.

The pumps beneath the quarry were shut down while cleanup crews were on site. Officials don’t know exactly how much fuel was spilled.

“This could’ve been a lot worse,” said Leis. “Should that fuel product have caught fire or got into the Schuylkill River or any of the waterways or tributaries, we would’ve had a bigger problem on our hands.”

Environmental officials are monitoring the air. Officials said there’s no threat to the public.

The shelter-in-place was lifted a couple hours later.