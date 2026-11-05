Camden County voters overwhelmingly approve more money for clean water projects

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CAMDEN, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Voters in Camden County overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to provide more money for clean water projects during Tuesday midterm elections.

Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash said he’s thrilled the measure was approved by four to one margin on Election Day.

“It’s a dream come true because I know that this will improve the quality of life for residents and businesses,” he said. “It will also increase our property values.”

The projects will be covered by a $400 million initiative over the next 10 years. Old water and sewer infrastructure needs replacement or repair in multiple areas, and contaminated soil needs removal from local waterways.

“There are infrastructure repairs that must be made to some of the municipal sewer systems and county sewer systems that are leaking. There is dredging that has to occur at various waterbodies,” said Nash.

The ballot initiative also increases the Open Space Trust Fund from two cents to three cents per $100 of a home’s assessed value. Nash said it means the average increase will be just a few dollars a month per home.