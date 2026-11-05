Body of missing West Philly girl, 10, found in South Jersey

Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police said they found the body of a missing 10-year-old West Philadelphia girl in South Jersey.

Authorities had been searching for Jalayshia Alford since Oct. 26. She was last seen that morning wearing her school uniform near her foster mother’s home on North Simpson Street, near Haverford Avenue, in West Philadelphia.

The search briefly moved to a section of Cobbs Creek Park on Wednesday after bones were found, but they were determined to be the remains of an animal.

On Thursday, sources said Jalayshia's remains were found in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

The FBI had joined Philadelphia police in the search for the girl.





This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with KYW Newsradio for the latest.

