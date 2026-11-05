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Philadelphia

Woman found shot in head inside Wissinoming home, police say

By KYW Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP23t_1GnKtz1j00
NBC10

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A woman was found shot in the head inside a Wissinoming home Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Benner Street and Torresdale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the rear door of the home wide open.

Once inside, they found a 35-year-old woman on the kitchen floor suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Officers took the victim to the hospital, where she is listed in extremely critical condition.

Police are looking for the shooter.

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