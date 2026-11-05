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Philadelphia
Woman found shot in head inside Wissinoming home, police say
By KYW Staff,3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A woman was found shot in the head inside a Wissinoming home Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Benner Street and Torresdale Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the rear door of the home wide open.
Once inside, they found a 35-year-old woman on the kitchen floor suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
Officers took the victim to the hospital, where she is listed in extremely critical condition.
Police are looking for the shooter.
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