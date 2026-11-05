Philadelphia stands to reap the benefits of a united Pennsylvania General Assembly

Holli Stephens/KYW Newsradio, file

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia could be in for some help from Harrisburg, now that Democrats are in control of both the General Assembly and the governor’s seat for the first time in three decades.

City Councilmember Mike Driscoll said needs that Philadelphia has seen bottled up for 30 years will finally come uncorked: reliable funding for SEPTA and the school district, and the ability to pass its own laws without preemption by the state.

There’s one measure at or near the top of everyone’s wish list, including City Council President Kenyatta Johnson: “First and foremost, we should see a bill immediately increasing the minimum wage,” he said.

The Pennsylvania House has passed a $15 minimum wage three times since Democrats took the majority three years ago. Every bill died in the GOP-led Senate.

Now, Johnson is likely to get his wish. Minimum wage is also a top priority for the governor and Democratic legislative leaders; they said they plan to present their full agenda in the next few days.

Overall, City Council members say they’re daring to believe they can count on Harrisburg for the first time in decades to help solve Philadelphia’s problems.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said Philadelphia could also benefit directly from a budget cycle that is not marked by delays and cuts to the governor’s proposals.

“A budget that will fully fund public education, public transit, giving us opportunities to help folks with their housing,” she said.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier added that just breaking the logjam in Harrisburg will bring benefits.

“I am just so excited for everything we’ll be able to do for our city that will, in turn, make a much stronger state,” she said.