$847 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey, the 9th-largest jackpot in game’s history

Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Check your Powerball tickets, New Jersey. Someone won the $847 million jackpot Wednesday night.

Powerball said a single ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing: 15, 34, 41, 53, 56 and Powerball 21.

This is the ninth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The lucky winner can take the full amount over 29 years or a lump sum of about $363 million before taxes.

Powerball went 35 drawings without a jackpot winner. The last winner was on Aug. 12, when someone in Illinois won a $1.04 billion grand prize — the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

“Back-to-back jackpot runs resulting in prizes of this magnitude are a testament to the excitement Powerball generates,” said Stephen Durrell, chair of the Powerball Product Group. “We’re thrilled to celebrate another life-changing win and congratulate the lucky ticket holder.”

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold in Bergen County. The winner has not been identified. New Jersey allows winners to remain anonymous.