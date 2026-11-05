Vineland man charged in deadly hit-and-run

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PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A South Jersey man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run over Halloween weekend.

Police said Emiliano Ortega-Dominguez was struck by a car Sunday evening in Vineland. The 56-year-old was found lying on the side of Park Avenue, near Lynn Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Prosecutors found the car believed to have hit him — a 2006 Hyundai Sonata — on Tuesday and connected it to 27-year-old Tyrone Bordley Jr., 27, of Vineland.

Bordley was also charged with possession of ecstasy.