Pa. reports another measles-related death as cases rise

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Pennsylvania reported a sixth measles-related death on Wednesday, the second in Jefferson County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the man was unvaccinated.

The number of confirmed measles cases this year has reached nearly 1,500 across 45 counties.

Almost all were unvaccinated; the health department said less than 1% of measles cases in the state were among vaccinated people.

This victim marks the second measles-related death in Jefferson County, the north-central part of the state. Another took place in Mifflin County, and three in Lancaster County — two of them infants.

An earlier report of a death in Franklin County was later determined not to meet the criteria for a measles-associated death.

This is the worst outbreak the U.S. has seen in decades. Health officials continue to urge people to get the MMR vaccine to protect against the disease.