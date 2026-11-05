Drexel halts all student events involving alcohol amid misconduct, hazing investigation

Holli Stephens/KYW Newsradio, file

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Drexel University is temporarily barring undergraduate student organization events that include alcohol or the induction of new members as the university investigates allegations of misconduct and hazing involving two fraternities.

Drexel on Tuesday placed an interim suspension on two fraternities, Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha. Details of the alleged misconduct have not been revealed.

In an announcement to the Drexel community, the university said the “safety and well-being” of its students are “paramount.” Several university offices and its police department are investigating.

The statement reads, in part:

Drexel is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful and supportive learning environment and does not tolerate hazing, sexual misconduct or other behavior that threatens the well-being of our community. As such, the University is implementing a temporary pause to undergraduate student organization events with alcohol and undergraduate student events involving the induction of new members.



The University is actively reviewing the reports received through its established investigative processes, with coordination among the appropriate University offices including Student Conduct, Office of Civil Rights Compliance and Drexel Police. While we cannot discuss the specifics of ongoing investigations, we want to assure our community that all reports are carefully reviewed and appropriate action is taken in accordance with University policies.

The university said anyone who has experienced or witnessed misconduct is encouraged to reach out to the school’s anonymous Compliance Hotline, the Office of Civil Rights Compliance, the Office of Student Conduct, or Drexel University police.

The school also offers confidential counseling services.

Student Ines Kieffel said she appreciates how the university is handling the situation, but she said it’s disappointing that misconduct of this nature has become part of college life.

“It’s sad to reach that point here at Drexel,” she said.

Lambda Chi Alpha said it is cooperating with Drexel on the investigation. A spokesperson for Pi Kappa Phi said it is also cooperating and it is "committed to addressing any findings appropriately."

This isn’t the first time Drexel has had to investigate allegations against its fraternities. In 2017, Tau Kappa Epsilon was suspended while the school investigated sexual assault allegations at an off-campus house.