    Medical Report: Can you increase your chances of living longer?

    By Dr Brian Mc Donough,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bTKv_0wP6xBBX00

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — What is the secret to a long, active and healthy life?

    Researchers at Boston University say we can have a 30% increased chance of living longer based on several factors, including proper diet, good genes and an avoidance of tobacco and alcohol.

    New research finds that there are three things you need to start doing now: Work on strength, flexibility and balance.

    Get more medical reports from Dr. Brian McDonough .

    ​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

