Medical Report: Teens aren’t getting enough sleep. Why?

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Experts from the National Sleep Foundation met five times in the last year to look at what they view as a major health issue: Teens are not getting the recommended amount of sleep.

Their research suggests the problem has been getting worse for almost two decades. The major issue is screen time, which the National Sleep Foundation recommends limiting. It also says more conversations are needed between parents and teens about the issue.

Without proper sleep, the rates of anxiety and depression increase. Additional health impacts are weight gain and weakened immunity.

