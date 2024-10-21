Burlington County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for first responders

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A new program in Burlington County, New Jersey is trying to address two problems at once: overcrowded animal shelters and first responders’ mental health.

Pet adoption fees from the Burlington County Animal Shelter are being waived for police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders. Burlington County Health Department Director and Assemblyman Dr. Herb Conaway said multiple studies show the benefits of pet ownership for those who work stressful jobs.

“The presence of a pet reduces that stress, improves quality of life, improves efficiency at work, and improves relationships with family and friends,” he said.

“We hope that this program, on the one hand, will help clear the shelters, and on the other hand, provide much-needed assistance to the first responders who do such a wonderful job for us.”

One of the program’s early success stories is the adoption of Ace, a young German shepherd , by a state police trooper.

“He will be a station K-9 there and be used to support the mental health of the state troopers and other personnel that work there,” said Conaway.

Any first responder interested in participating should contact the animal shelter and set up a visit, or just drop in and speak with the staff.