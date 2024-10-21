Open in App
    Medical Report: Lifestyle changes have the greatest impact on weight loss

    By Dr Brian Mc Donough,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R006O_0wFKRGML00

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An estimated 40% of Americans are considered obese. For many who are weight-challenged, there is a temptation to reach for quick fixes.

    Researchers from the Georgia Prevention Institute have taken a close look and stressed that lifestyle interventions can lead to sustained success, but they are not easy and progress takes time. What about medications or surgery?

    The research finds that without accompanying lifestyle changes, even the most effective medications or surgical procedures won’t help long term. For the majority of people, the weight returns when the quick fix is removed — especially if there have not been changes in lifestyle.

    It is important to remember that with any medical treatment to help with weight management, there needs to be ongoing support.

    Get more medical reports from Dr. Brian McDonough .

    ​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

