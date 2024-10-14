Medical Report: US lagging when it comes to biomedical research

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — According to a new report from the National Academy of Medicine , the United States is lagging behind many other countries, including China, when it comes to biomedical research.

According to the report, the U.S. — once a pioneer in driving historic advances — needs to reinvigorate the research enterprise. It suggests the development of a research advisory body formed by the president and Congress with several key components, including a national strategic vision, streamlined and coordinated funding, and a focus on health equity.

The hope is to have funding from the government, the private sector and philanthropy.

