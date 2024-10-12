Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KYW News Radio

    The Week in Philly: Hurricane aftermath, Oct. 7 pop-up exhibit, and a weekend of 'purposeful parties'

    By Kyw Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45smdy_0w4goumS00

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — How is OurFest making an extra push to get people registered to vote? How do health officials plan to address a nationwide intravenous fluid shortage ? And why is New Jersey suing TikTok?

    Look back, look ahead, and get a better understanding of the stories shaping the Philadelphia region on “The Week in Philly” with Matt Leon and KYW Newsradio’s team of reporters. Listen on KYW Newsradio 103.9 FM Saturdays at 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Episodes are also available as a podcast or, you can check out individual segments below.

    Locals head south

    Hurricane Milton tore through Florida this week, with warnings that it would be an unprecedented storm. KYW Newsradio’s Tim Jimenez spoke with volunteers from the Philadelphia area on their way down to help, and people who came up from Florida when they were told to evacuate.

    Helene's broad impacts

    The Philadelphia region is feeling the after-effects of Hurricane Helene in a few unique ways. Hospitals are facing a national shortage of IV fluids due to a damaged manufacturing plant, and local shelters have taken in animals from areas that were hit by the storm. KYW Newsradio’s John McDevitt tells us how the region is responding.

    Nova Music Fest exhibit

    A free, week-long exhibit at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History not only wants visitors to remember the lives lost at the Nova Music Festival during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack, but bear witness to what festival attendees experienced during those harrowing moments. From tattered tents to toppled portable toilets, KYW Newsradio’s Justin Udo paints a picture of this graphic, yet powerful memorial.

    Taking TikTok to task

    TikTok’s legal woes are mounting, and New Jersey is piling on . Already facing heat from the federal government, more than a dozen states this past week, New Jersey included, sued the social media behemoth, accusing it of subjecting young users to detrimental, addictive mental health effects. KYW Newsradio South Jersey Bureau Chief Mike Dougherty examines the implications.

    Phillies flounder

    The big bats couldn’t hit. The supposedly bulletproof bullpen imploded. These postseason themes were nothing new for the Phillies. They just happened to resurface (again) in a different year. Where do the Fightins go from here after their World Series-or-bust season ended with a whimper? KYW Newsradio’s Dave Uram provides an offseason forecast.

    Glitz, glitter and purposeful partying

    Friday, Oct. 11, was National Coming Out Day, and Philadelphia celebrates all weekend with OurFest, put on by GALAEI. KYW Newsradio’s Shara Dae Howard tells us all about this year’s “party with a purpose” and how OurFest is making an extra push to get people registered to vote.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FBI seeking public's help in 1986 cold case
    KYW News Radio5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    After more than 30 years, Project HOME's headquarters officially has a name
    KYW News Radio5 days ago
    Northern lights in the night sky dazzle Philly region
    KYW News Radio3 days ago
    Olney ShopRite worker shot in parking lot by customer, police say
    KYW News Radio6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Woman killed during argument in Collingdale Wawa parking lot
    KYW News Radio8 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    23-year-old gets lengthy prison sentence for killing Pottstown man over alleged gang retaliation
    KYW News Radio3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Brandywine Valley SPCA receives 30 cats from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Milton
    KYW News Radio4 days ago
    2 men accused in fatal South Street shooting plead guilty to 3rd-degree murder
    KYW News Radio7 days ago
    Looking to foster? This Delco shelter just took in 21 pups and dogs from its Georgia partner
    KYW News Radio7 days ago
    Classes canceled after fire erupts at St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield
    KYW News Radio7 days ago
    Hospitals in the region working around a nationwide intravenous solution shortage caused by Helene
    KYW News Radio6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    South Jersey woman accused of neglecting stable of horses faces animal cruelty charges
    KYW News Radio4 days ago
    10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry products recalled over listeria concern
    KYW News Radio4 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Train operator dead, 23 injured after NJ River Line train slams into tree on tracks
    KYW News Radio14 hours ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Man wounded in double shooting crashes into 2 cars while attempting to drive self to hospital
    KYW News Radio15 hours ago
    Friends, family of hostages Hamas took a year ago carry the trauma of uncertainty, the resolve to bring them home
    KYW News Radio7 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy