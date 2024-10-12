The Week in Philly: Hurricane aftermath, Oct. 7 pop-up exhibit, and a weekend of 'purposeful parties'

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — How is OurFest making an extra push to get people registered to vote? How do health officials plan to address a nationwide intravenous fluid shortage ? And why is New Jersey suing TikTok?

"The Week in Philly" with Matt Leon

Locals head south

Hurricane Milton tore through Florida this week, with warnings that it would be an unprecedented storm. KYW Newsradio’s Tim Jimenez spoke with volunteers from the Philadelphia area on their way down to help, and people who came up from Florida when they were told to evacuate.

Helene's broad impacts

The Philadelphia region is feeling the after-effects of Hurricane Helene in a few unique ways. Hospitals are facing a national shortage of IV fluids due to a damaged manufacturing plant, and local shelters have taken in animals from areas that were hit by the storm. KYW Newsradio’s John McDevitt tells us how the region is responding.

Nova Music Fest exhibit

A free, week-long exhibit at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History not only wants visitors to remember the lives lost at the Nova Music Festival during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack, but bear witness to what festival attendees experienced during those harrowing moments. From tattered tents to toppled portable toilets, KYW Newsradio’s Justin Udo paints a picture of this graphic, yet powerful memorial.

Taking TikTok to task

TikTok’s legal woes are mounting, and New Jersey is piling on . Already facing heat from the federal government, more than a dozen states this past week, New Jersey included, sued the social media behemoth, accusing it of subjecting young users to detrimental, addictive mental health effects. KYW Newsradio South Jersey Bureau Chief Mike Dougherty examines the implications.

Phillies flounder

The big bats couldn’t hit. The supposedly bulletproof bullpen imploded. These postseason themes were nothing new for the Phillies. They just happened to resurface (again) in a different year. Where do the Fightins go from here after their World Series-or-bust season ended with a whimper? KYW Newsradio’s Dave Uram provides an offseason forecast.

Glitz, glitter and purposeful partying

Friday, Oct. 11, was National Coming Out Day, and Philadelphia celebrates all weekend with OurFest, put on by GALAEI. KYW Newsradio’s Shara Dae Howard tells us all about this year’s “party with a purpose” and how OurFest is making an extra push to get people registered to vote.