    Medical Report: Telehealth during the pandemic

    By Dr Brian Mc Donough,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmbmy_0w1NqeH000

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — During the pandemic, telehealth emerged as a valuable tool. Computer technology helped provide care, reduced the spread of infection and increased access dramatically.

    Since then, telehealth has grown and by all accounts should help improve access to care, reduce waiting time to see the doctors, help with provider shortages and protect in-person visits for those who truly need them.

    A researcher from Georgetown has pointed out a major barrier. During the pandemic, physicians could work throughout the country via telehealth, but state licensing boards are beginning to limit providers to work only in the state where they are licensed. This is already impacting care and access to care — esppecially in rural settings.

    Get more medical reports from Dr. Brian McDonough .

    ​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

