    2 men accused in fatal South Street shooting plead guilty to 3rd-degree murder

    By Kristen Johanson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cV5jd_0vxuXmjM00

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two young men accused in the fatal mass shooting along Philadelphia’s South Street two years ago pleaded guilty Monday afternoon just moments before they were set to go to trial.

    Quadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington both dropped their heads several times, sometimes shaking, as prosecutors played a video montage from the June 4, 2022 shooting that killed three people and injured 11. The families of Kristopher Miners and Alexis Quinn sobbed and sniffled.

    Dukes-Hill, 20, and Whittington, 21, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Dukes-Hill, for the killing of Miners, and Whittington, of Quinn.

    The two admitted to firing up South Street near Third Street, into a sea of people, fatally striking Miners and Quinn during the chaos.

    Prosecutors say the entire incident was sparked by another shooting up the street, near Second Street, where an argument ensued and George Jackson was killed.

    Miners, who worked at a school, was out celebrating his birthday. Quinn, described as “pure love,” was just out with her friends.

    Authorities pulled surveillance and cell phone videos to tie together what happened, pushing it out to the media. Two Delaware County probation officers recognized the pair and identified them. Dukes-Hill and Whittington were arrested in Virginia.

    The pair pleaded guilty to conspiracy, reckless endangerment and gun offenses.

    Whittington also pleaded guilty to aggravated and simple assault for the shooting of another victim.

    Both are scheduled to be sentenced in December.

    Comments / 1
    Michael LaBrake
    1d ago
    God Bless the victims and their families 🙏
