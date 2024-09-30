Man shoots teen who tried to rob him with fake gun, police say

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A man who was being robbed in Kensington Sunday night pulled out his own gun and shot the would-be thief, police said.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Emerald Street, near North Front Street.

A 21-year-old man was on his way to see his girlfriend when two 16-year-olds approached him from behind, shoved a gun in his back, and demanded his keys and wallet.

While handing the items over, the man pulled out his own gun and shot one of the teens in the leg.

“It turned out that the gun that was being used by this 16-year-old was a fake gun, a toy gun, which the victim was not able to see because it was being pressed into his back,” said Inspector D.F. Pace.

Police said the victim has a license to carry a firearm.

The wounded teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is under police custody.

The other 16-year-old got away. Police are still trying to identify him.