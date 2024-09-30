Open in App
    • KYW News Radio

    Employee at East Germantown bar shot while taking out the trash

    By Kyw Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEfrl_0vokZ1S100

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An employee of an East Germantown bar was shot while taking out the trash Sunday night, police said.

    It happened shortly before midnight in front of Charlie B’s bar on Chelten Avenue, near Baynton Street.

    Inspector D.F. Pace said someone in a pickup truck was waiting across the street from the bar and fired as soon as the worker came out.

    “The vehicle may have been there for some time,” he said. “It seems like they may have been lying in wait for this individual. Now, whether this was the targeted individual or there was some mistaken identity, we don’t know.”

    The 53-year-old victim was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

    Police are looking through surveillance video from the area to try to identify a suspect and possibly a license plate number from the truck.

    Comments / 2
    Juice Baby
    1d ago
    Damm Shame
    Hudson University Grad
    2d ago
    The punishment for not recycling is getting out of hand!
