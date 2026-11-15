YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - There was a military appreciation event held in downtown Yuma Saturday morning. The event kicked off with the singing of the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance.

The event was free to the public and gave people a chance to meet and greet multiple military branches and local businesses.

The appreciation day was held to show gratitude for current and former military while giving the community a chance to engage and learn more about different branches and services that the military offers.

The event went on until 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon and organizers say it was a great way to cap off the Veteran's Day week.

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