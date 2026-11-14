YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - A new ARCO ampm gas station has officially opened its doors in Yuma, celebrating its grand opening Friday with special deals, activities and giveaways for customers.

The new location is situated at 2295 S. Avenue C, near W. 22nd Lane.

Owners Anwar Jatoi and Sani Panhwar said the goal is to continue providing the community with quality fuel, competitive prices and a clean, welcoming experience for customers.

Jatoi said the business takes pride in offering top-tier gasoline while keeping prices affordable for local residents.

"We got top tier gas here at ARCO. We have the lowest price…I appreciate that this community has supported me so I owe them. So I do a lot to provide the best gas price for them," Jatoi said.

Panhwar added that maintaining clean and organized stores has been a priority throughout their years in business.

"We try to keep our stores clean and organize so customers can enjoy their visit to our stores. And that's exactly what we did in the past 25+ years," Panhwar said.

The new station marks the fourth ARCO ampm location operated by the owners across Yuma and San Luis.

The location offers fuel, convenience store items, food and drinks, along with access to the ARCO Rewards program.

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