YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - If anyone was hoping to see hot air balloons fill the Yuma sky Friday morning, they'll have to wait a little longer as the weather stopped the first flights at the annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival.

Just minutes before takeoff, the excitement was building.

Families gathered around as the giant balloons began to inflate, getting a first look at what they came to see.

Balloon pilot Brent Rolland said he was getting his balloon ready for flight.

"We lay out on the ground. We fill the balloon up with cold air using a big flan. Once it's full of cold air, then we light the burners," Rolland shared. "We heat up that air. And as the air gets hotter than the surrounding air, the balloons stand up like they are now. And the whole point is to keep it hot enough to keep you up in the air."

However, just as the balloons were coming to life, the wind had other plans.

"This morning, we had a wind issue that basically took all balloon flights out," said Derek Egeberg, President of Caballeros de Yuma. "But we're going to still have a phenomenal weekend."

The wind disrupted the morning's launch, but organizers said the festival is still going through Sunday.

"One bump on the head but no injuries...and the biggest injury is to pride and ego. We all want the balloons flying over Yuma. And they're not flying today. But they will be flying tomorrow," Egeberg shared.

If you still want to check out the festival, there's plenty left to see and do this weekend.

Flights are planned for Saturday and Sunday along with live music and food, with fireworks and a Balloon Glow Saturday night.

For more information on where to purchase tickets and the festival, click here.

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