CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) - More than 15 law enforcement agencies and other organizations participated in Calexico's Second Annual National Night Out.

The event took place Thursday night in front of Rockwood Plaza in Calexico.

Firefighters, the Calexico Police Department (CPD), the California Highway Patrol, Border Patrol, local police departments from across Imperial County, and Mexicali Police took part.

They brought specialized equipment and vehicles, offered activities primarily for children, and talked with attendees about their work.

These events are traditionally held across the country during the month of August.

"We do it in November because of the weather, and we have a much better turnout than we do when it's not had in August. That year was a successful event," said Chief Armando Orozco with CPD. "We had over 300 participants show up. People coming to see this year, we had to expand into the park because it's just gotten much bigger than what it is."

The event is planned a year in advance by CPD.

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