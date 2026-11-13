SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) - James Allen Jr. is the projected winner for the San Luis, Arizona mayoral race by ten votes, and he is sharing his reaction to the win.

Allen is in the lead, receiving over 2,000 votes, just ten more than his opponent, Matias Rosales.

However, due to a close vote, an automatic recount is expected before the results are officially certified.

"I want to do my very best for the citizens. I want to be all of why they voted for me. I don't want to become someone other than who I am," Allen expressed.

Allen said he's committed to honoring the trust voters have placed in him, promising to remain true to himself while working to serve San Luis resident.

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