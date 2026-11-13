YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Yuma Random Acts of Kindness (YRAK) is bringing back their biannual yard sale.

The sale will take place throughout different days this month near E. 53rd Street and S. El Camino Del Diablo. All proceeds will go to Veterans and the people in our community who are in need.

YRAK is a nonprofit organization with over 40 members that all work together to make this sale a reality.

For specific dates and times, see list below:

November 18-22: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 27-28: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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